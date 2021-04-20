H. Schwarzenbach
Münstergasse 17, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 44 261 13 15
Mon - Fri 9am - 6:30pm
Sat 9am - 5pm
Dark-Chocolate Covered Criollo Beans from an Alstadt InstitutionThis Altstadt institution known for its specialty coffee beans, teas and spices also sells a small, but excellent selection of specialty Swiss chocolate bars, including Akesson’s and Idillio Origins, and delicious chocolate oddities like dark-chocolate covered Criollo beans and ginger sticks.
almost 7 years ago
A Gourmet Institution in the Altstadt
What started as a simple grocer in St. Gallen in 1864 has evolved into this Swiss institution whose Zurich outpost offers an overwhelming array of specialty coffee beans, teas, dried fruits and spices in an Altstadt building that once housed the city’s first post office.