H. Schwarzenbach Münstergasse 17, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland

More info Mon - Fri 9am - 6:30pm Sat 9am - 5pm

Dark-Chocolate Covered Criollo Beans from an Alstadt Institution This Altstadt institution known for its specialty coffee beans, teas and spices also sells a small, but excellent selection of specialty Swiss chocolate bars, including Akesson’s and Idillio Origins, and delicious chocolate oddities like dark-chocolate covered Criollo beans and ginger sticks.