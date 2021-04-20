Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

H. Schwarzenbach

Münstergasse 17, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Website
| +41 44 261 13 15
Dark-Chocolate Covered Criollo Beans from an Alstadt Institution Zurich Switzerland
A Gourmet Institution in the Altstadt Zurich Switzerland
Dark-Chocolate Covered Criollo Beans from an Alstadt Institution Zurich Switzerland
A Gourmet Institution in the Altstadt Zurich Switzerland

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 6:30pm
Sat 9am - 5pm

Dark-Chocolate Covered Criollo Beans from an Alstadt Institution

This Altstadt institution known for its specialty coffee beans, teas and spices also sells a small, but excellent selection of specialty Swiss chocolate bars, including Akesson’s and Idillio Origins, and delicious chocolate oddities like dark-chocolate covered Criollo beans and ginger sticks.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Ratha Tep
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

A Gourmet Institution in the Altstadt

What started as a simple grocer in St. Gallen in 1864 has evolved into this Swiss institution whose Zurich outpost offers an overwhelming array of specialty coffee beans, teas, dried fruits and spices in an Altstadt building that once housed the city’s first post office.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points