Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Guilford

Guilford, CT, USA
Get all Gilmore Girls-y in Guilford Guilford Connecticut United States

Get all Gilmore Girls-y in Guilford

My sister and I, huge Gilmore Girls fans, had heard that the TV series was inspired by a road trip the writer took through Connecticut. And so we tried to recreate it, searching hopefully for that kind of adorably bonkers small town life along the way. Well, if Guilford wasn't the original Stars Hollow, it's as near as dammit. Old-fashioned sweet shop? Check. White clapboard church on the square? Check. Curious events on the green, fierce town pride, diner where you could fall in love with the cynical yet handsome owner... it's all there. If you don't like cute, if you can't bear twee, keep driving. If you've ever wanted to be Lorelai (or Rory), make sure you stop by.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30