Guilford Guilford, CT, USA

Get all Gilmore Girls-y in Guilford My sister and I, huge Gilmore Girls fans, had heard that the TV series was inspired by a road trip the writer took through Connecticut. And so we tried to recreate it, searching hopefully for that kind of adorably bonkers small town life along the way. Well, if Guilford wasn't the original Stars Hollow, it's as near as dammit. Old-fashioned sweet shop? Check. White clapboard church on the square? Check. Curious events on the green, fierce town pride, diner where you could fall in love with the cynical yet handsome owner... it's all there. If you don't like cute, if you can't bear twee, keep driving. If you've ever wanted to be Lorelai (or Rory), make sure you stop by.