Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Grossmünster

Grossmünsterplatz, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Website
| +41 44 252 59 49
Grossmünster: Zurich's Twin Towers Zurich Switzerland
Grossmünster: Zurich's Twin Towers Zurich Switzerland
Night Tour of Grossmünster Zurich Switzerland
The Grossmünster Zurich Switzerland
Grossmünster: Zurich's Twin Towers Zurich Switzerland
Grossmünster: Zurich's Twin Towers Zurich Switzerland
Night Tour of Grossmünster Zurich Switzerland
The Grossmünster Zurich Switzerland

More info

Sun 12:30pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Grossmünster: Zurich's Twin Towers

According to legend, Zurich’s most iconic landmark was commissioned by Charlemagne. While Fraumünster, across the Limmat, draws onlookers with its stained-glass windows by Chagall, Grossmünster recently acquired destination-worthy art of its own: German artist Sigmar Polke’s beautiful, kaleidoscopic motifs featuring Old Testament figures, installed in 2009. Photo © Christian Beutler/Zürich Tourismus.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Ratha Tep
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Night Tour of Grossmünster

For an unforgettable experience, Zurich’s most iconic landmark offers free night tours at 10pm on the last Friday of each month. Visitors can climb up the 187 steps of the Karlsturm (Charles Tower) to take in the incredible views of the city, made even more spectacular with Zurich’s “Plan Lumiere” project, which highlights prominent landmarks with soft, white light. Photo © Rubiano Soto/Zürich Tourism.
Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

The Grossmünster

Strolling along the Limmat river we saw this grand Romanesque church. Unfortunately we did not have the time to go inside.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30