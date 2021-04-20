Grossmünster
Grossmünsterplatz, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 44 252 59 49
More info
Sun 12:30pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
Grossmünster: Zurich's Twin TowersAccording to legend, Zurich’s most iconic landmark was commissioned by Charlemagne. While Fraumünster, across the Limmat, draws onlookers with its stained-glass windows by Chagall, Grossmünster recently acquired destination-worthy art of its own: German artist Sigmar Polke’s beautiful, kaleidoscopic motifs featuring Old Testament figures, installed in 2009. Photo © Christian Beutler/Zürich Tourismus.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Night Tour of Grossmünster
For an unforgettable experience, Zurich’s most iconic landmark offers free night tours at 10pm on the last Friday of each month. Visitors can climb up the 187 steps of the Karlsturm (Charles Tower) to take in the incredible views of the city, made even more spectacular with Zurich’s “Plan Lumiere” project, which highlights prominent landmarks with soft, white light. Photo © Rubiano Soto/Zürich Tourism.
almost 7 years ago
The Grossmünster
Strolling along the Limmat river we saw this grand Romanesque church. Unfortunately we did not have the time to go inside.