Night Tour of Grossmünster

For an unforgettable experience, Zurich’s most iconic landmark offers free night tours at 10pm on the last Friday of each month. Visitors can climb up the 187 steps of the Karlsturm (Charles Tower) to take in the incredible views of the city, made even more spectacular with Zurich’s “Plan Lumiere” project, which highlights prominent landmarks with soft, white light. Photo © Rubiano Soto/Zürich Tourism.