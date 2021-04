The Ghan, Great Southern Rail

The two-night journey traverses 1,851 miles from Adelaide in South Australia to Darwin in the Northern Territory. As the train traces the route taken by 19th-century Afghan camel drivers, Platinum Service travelers have the opportunity to disembark and explore the iconic rust-red Uluru monolith and Aboriginal rock art in the Katherine Gorge.From $862. 61/(0) 8-8213-4592. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.