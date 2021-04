Riverside Ballpark with Beautiful Views

The aptly named Great American Ballpark is home to the Cincinnati Reds, and is a great time out whether or not you're a fan of the 'Big Red Machine' (as a die-hard Giants fan blessed with the gorgeous AT&T Park in San Francisco , I can still say that this place is on my list!). Completed in 2003, the park is now in its 11th season, and is modeled on the classic ballparks of the early 20th century—purpose-built for baseball and taking advantage of its beautiful seat next to the Ohio River. Bring friends & family!