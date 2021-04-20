Where are you going?
Grant Park

Grant Park, Atlanta, GA, USA
Website
Tour Atlanta's Oldest Park Atlanta Georgia United States

Tour Atlanta's Oldest Park

Grant Park is one of Atlanta's oldest neighborhoods and the park itself is the oldest in the city. Surrounded by Victorian houses, the park was established in 1882. Soon after it became home to Zoo Atlanta and the Cyclorama, a large-scale Civil War painting.

In 1903 the sons of Frederick Law Olmsted designed a plan for the park. Today the park has a large playground and picnic pavilions as well as walking trails.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

