Grant Park
Grant Park, Atlanta, GA, USA
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Tour Atlanta's Oldest ParkGrant Park is one of Atlanta's oldest neighborhoods and the park itself is the oldest in the city. Surrounded by Victorian houses, the park was established in 1882. Soon after it became home to Zoo Atlanta and the Cyclorama, a large-scale Civil War painting.
In 1903 the sons of Frederick Law Olmsted designed a plan for the park. Today the park has a large playground and picnic pavilions as well as walking trails.