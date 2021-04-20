Glockenbachviertel
Prettiest Neighborhood in MunichGlockenbachviertel, one of Munich's prettiest neighborhoods, is located south of the city center and next to the Isar River. Formerly home to the city's Jewish community and millworkers, Glockenbachviertel was the center of Munich's gay and lesbian community in the 1980s. In recent years, rapid gentrification has morphed this area into Munich's most luxurious neighborhood. Quiet streets are lined with beautiful residential buildings and there are plenty of beautiful bars, restaurants, and shops.
Take a stroll in the evening or do some shopping before dinner. Don't miss Hans-Sachs-Straße and its fun boutiques, cafes, and bistros with outdoor seating.
One of my favorite meals during my trip was at Das Kranz, a stylish restaurant that focuses on organic produce. The menu changes weekly to take advantage of seasonal, local ingredients. The flavors are fresh and the presentation is beautiful. The fun, relaxed atmosphere (with outdoor seating in summer) further adds to an enjoyable meal.