Soul Food from a Soul Legend

It’s not every day that you can eat a meal in a restaurant owned by a soul legend. While there are a couple of locations around town, the one across from the Fox Theatre is the most iconic. Patrons line up outside, especially for Sunday brunch. While the concept of chicken and waffles was invented in Harlem, it was perfected in Atlanta . Try the aptly named Midnight Train, which has four fried chicken wings and one waffle.