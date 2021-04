Giulia Materia: Modern Designs on Recycled Fabric

In Florence 's Oltrarno neighborhood, an area known for its craftsmanship, this modern store stands out. Run by a couple, the store is full of fabric and paper goods. There are books covered in silk screen designs, and elegant prints on bags made of upholstery fabric and beach chair fabric. There's a worktable at the back of the store where you can see the goods being made.