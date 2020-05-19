Giant Rock Giant Rock, California 92285, USA

Get Weird in Joshua Tree Joshua Tree in the Mojave Desert is as weird as the shapes of the trees that make it up. While beautiful in its sparse vastness, it is no surprise that alien enthusiasts have taken to the area. For a taste of this, try a rejuvenating soundbath at George Van Tassel's Integratron which was originally built on top of a "magnetic vortex" as a time machine. If you find yourself with time to kill before or after a soundbath, drive to Giant Rock, the self-proclaimed "largest boulder in the world". While walking around the poorly graffitied boulder, watch out for motorcross riders that appear out of the dust like ghosts.