Getto
Warmoesstraat 51, 1012 HW Amsterdam, Netherlands
| +31 20 421 5151
Sun 4:30pm - 12am
Mon 4:30pm - 11pm
Tue - Thur 4:30pm - 1am
Fri, Sat 4:30pm - 2am
Getto: Gourmet Burgers in an "Attitude-Free" ZoneIf a juicy burger named after a local drag queen doesn't whet your appetite, one of Getto's stiff cocktails should have you dining like a diva at this local favorite. Since 1996, it's been an "attitude-free" zone for gays, lesbians and anyone else—a dress-down burger bar with a camp vibe, named one of Amsterdam's best restaurants in 2013.
Don't be put off by Getto's setting on seedy Warmoesstraat, amidst sex toy shops and gay cinemas. Beyond stoned tourists, enter a welcoming space for folks of any sexual persuasion. While not really kid-friendly, it's a fine place to bring your mom or blinged-out date, regardless of gender.
Past a rainbow-hued bar and lounge dripping with disco balls, a dimly-lit dining area is decorated with grunge-style art and a funky blackboard. Choose from international starters like Mexican nachos, Dutch bitterballen, Indonesian samosas and Chinese dim sum. Quaintly named cocktails include "Horny Maxima" and "Pink Pussycat." Warm salads with Gorgonzola sauce are popular, as are blackboard specials that sometimes include kangaroo, Australian wild boar or fresh fish.
Creative burgers, priced around €13, feature big slabs of beef, chicken or turkey, served with thick fries and salad sides. Vegetarian options include a Truffle Polenta Bean + Nut burger topped with apple slices, melted cheddar and BBQ sauce. Staff is friendly and specials are under €20. If that's not chill enough, Elvis the snow-white cat can often be found purring amidst the diners.