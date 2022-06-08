Where are you going?
Quindío Botanical Garden

Km 3 vía al Valle del Cauca, Calarcá, Quindío, Colombia
Website
| +57 6 7427254
Butterfly House at Quindío Botanical Garden Calarcá Colombia

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 4pm

Butterfly House at Quindío Botanical Garden

The lush and varied Quindío Botanical Garden is home to a spectacular butterfly house, or mariposario, built in the insect’s distinctive shape and containing some 1,000 butterflies of different types that flit between the garden’s ferns, palms, and guadua bamboo trees. Volunteers lead two-hour tours of the grounds, offering great information on plant life, butterflies, and birds. There is also a bird-watching area, where tinted glass provides camouflage for humans attempting to spot members of a number of species—including, sometimes, gorgeous yet elusive toucans.
By Travesías

