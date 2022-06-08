Butterfly House at Quindío Botanical Garden
The lush and varied Quindío Botanical Garden is home to a spectacular butterfly house, or mariposario,
built in the insect’s distinctive shape and containing some 1,000 butterflies of different types that flit between the garden’s ferns, palms, and guadua bamboo trees. Volunteers lead two-hour tours of the grounds, offering great information on plant life, butterflies, and birds. There is also a bird-watching area, where tinted glass provides camouflage for humans attempting to spot members of a number of species—including, sometimes, gorgeous yet elusive toucans.