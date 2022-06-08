Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Carmen

Calle 38 # 8-19, Calle del Santísimo, Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
Website
| +57 5 6645116
Restaurante Carmen Cartagena Colombia

More info

Sat, Sun 12:30pm - 3:30pm
Sun - Thur 6:30pm - 10:30pm
Mon, Wed - Fri 12pm - 3pm
Fri, Sat 6:30pm - 11pm

Restaurante Carmen

Carmen lies at the crossroads where quality, creativity, and sustainability (plus every other big-city culinary trend) meet. The namesake proprietress, alongside musician husband Rob Pevitts (both San Francisco Cordon Bleu graduates), is the genius who imported the restaurant’s California-sybarite style to Cartagena. She also brought a passion for everything that comes from the sea, and even imported her father, who’s responsible for serving up crab, lobster, fish, and octopus in line with standards he picked up on his many travels in New York and Japan.
By Travesías

More From AFAR

9 Incredible Dark Sky Parks and Reserves Around the World
9 Incredible Dark Sky Parks and Reserves Around the World
7 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for in June 2022
7 Best Travel Credit Cards to Apply for in June 2022
The Great American Lesbian Bar Pilgrimage
The Great American Lesbian Bar Pilgrimage
These Airports Will Let You Bypass Long TSA Security Lines for Free
These Airports Will Let You Bypass Long TSA Security Lines for Free