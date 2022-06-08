Alma
A menu as curated as it is creative greets diners within this venerable town house not far from the cathedral and Plaza Fernández Madrid, in Cartagena’s historic city center. Talented chef Heberto Eljach blends Japanese, Italian, and French culinary influences with local ingredients and, naturally in this seaside town, anything that hails from the sea. His popular ceviche, for instance, contains octopus, shrimp, and fish, but also suero atoyabuey
(a kind of sour cream), pork rinds, and a roasted arepa; the braised oxtail “jam” comes with lobster risotto.