Palomino

Dibulla, La Guajira, Colombia
+57 313 8755598
Palomino Dibulla Colombia

Palomino

You’d be forgiven for passing straight through “downtown” Palomino without giving it a second look, but slow down to discover a real-life paradise between the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta and amazing, almost deserted, palm-tree-lined beaches on the other side. Nestled between its namesake Palomino River and the San Salvador River, the region is home to some fascinating wildlife. The most fun way to observe the animals is from an inner tube floating down the Palomino toward the Caribbean (you have to earn your leisurely journey, though, with a 20-minute uphill walk first). A word of warning: The sea in this area has strong, unpredictable currents that make swimming a challenge—if not downright dangerous; serious safety precautions are recommended.
By Travesías

