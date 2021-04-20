Georgia Capitol / Georgia Capitol Museum & Tour Program
206 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA 30334, USA
| +1 404-463-4536
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm
Touring the Georgia Capitol and MuseumA visit to the Georgia Capitol allows guests to see the role of the government firsthand. It's free to go on a self-guided tour of the grounds and capitol and if the House and Senate are in session, you can watch from the gallery, too.
The museum on the fourth floor features exhibits on Georgia wildlife and natural resources as well as artifacts from the history of the capitol itself. When you get outside, admire the Dahlonega gilded dome.