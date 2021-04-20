General Store
841 12th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, USA
| +1 805-226-5757
Photo by General Store Paso Robles
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm
General Store Paso RoblesThree good friends opened the General Store Paso Robles to share their passion for all things delicious, fun, and local.
Joeli Yaguda, Jillian Waters and Erin Stuck have been artisan producers of everything from letterpress stationery to pottery to olive oil–that's why they share such a deep appreciation for the hard work that goes into the craftsmanship of beautiful goods.
The store sells everything from food and picnic supplies, home and kitchenwares, to their own cool, and sometimes irreverent Paso Robles schwag.
Swing by on your way through town. Most of the time you'll find one of the lovely owners at the store, happy to introduce you to their 'home' on the town square.