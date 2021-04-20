Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

General Store

841 12th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, USA
Website
| +1 805-226-5757
General Store Paso Robles Paso Robles California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

General Store Paso Robles

Three good friends opened the General Store Paso Robles to share their passion for all things delicious, fun, and local.

Joeli Yaguda, Jillian Waters and Erin Stuck have been artisan producers of everything from letterpress stationery to pottery to olive oil–that's why they share such a deep appreciation for the hard work that goes into the craftsmanship of beautiful goods.

The store sells everything from food and picnic supplies, home and kitchenwares, to their own cool, and sometimes irreverent Paso Robles schwag.

Swing by on your way through town. Most of the time you'll find one of the lovely owners at the store, happy to introduce you to their 'home' on the town square.

By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points