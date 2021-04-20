Hike to Garibaldi Lake

There is a beautiful hike to Garibaldi Lake, about an hour and a half out of Vancouver, or a half an hour out of Whistler. The turn off off of the highway is well marked, and there is a large parking lot at the bottom of the trail. Still, get there early in the day. The hike from the lot, to the lake, and back again, takes about 5 1/2 hours.Its beautiful, climbing through the forest, then finally to the brilliant blue, crystal-clear waters of garibaldi lake. There is a massive glacier in the distance, feeding the lake.

Camping as available at the lake, and there are many additional hikes you can do from the lake, including up to a viewpoint called Black Tusk. It's a very difficult extension though, and most people stay overnight to climb the tusk in the morning.