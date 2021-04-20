Where are you going?
Armchair Books

4205 Village Square, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Website
| +1 604-932-5557
Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm

Armchair Books: Book Lover's Paradise

Armchair Books, the ultimate hangout for book nerds and literary fiends, is a small and well-stocked bookstore located in the south end of Whistler Village. Here you can find both new and ripened books, as well as a selection of magazines on various topics. The staff is helpful, and you’re destined to find something that fulfills your vacation reading needs. This quaint little bookstore has a surprisingly seductive nature—go in for a minute, stay an hour. Arrive empty-handed, leave with an armful of promising books.
By Alexa Harder , AFAR Local Expert

