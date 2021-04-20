Armchair Books: Book Lover's Paradise
Armchair Books, the ultimate hangout for book nerds and literary fiends, is a small and well-stocked bookstore located in the south end of Whistler Village. Here you can find both new and ripened books, as well as a selection of magazines on various topics. The staff is helpful, and you’re destined to find something that fulfills your vacation reading needs. This quaint little bookstore has a surprisingly seductive nature—go in for a minute, stay an hour. Arrive empty-handed, leave with an armful of promising books.