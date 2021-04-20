Function Junction Substation Alpha Lake Road

Shopping in Function Junction Function Junction was given its name for a reason. This “funky” area still emanates the hippy spirit that pioneered a laid-back Whistler culture way back when. Function is located about five minutes south of Whistler Village, and is home to a diverse mix of locally owned enterprises and retail stores. My favourite hangouts are Art Junction, a gallery brimming with local talent; Purebread, hands down the best bakery in Whistler; and the re-use-it center, a local thrift shop where you can always find something special at a remarkable price.

