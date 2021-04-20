Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Creekside Gondola

Lake Placid Rd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B2, Canada
The Convenience of Creekside Whistler Canada

The Convenience of Creekside

We drove up to Whistler from Vancouver early in the morning and instead of making our way into the Village and dealing with the crowds and parking, we pulled into Creekside Village instead. One of the three main Gondolas in the Whistler/Blackcomb area operate from Creekside and we found it convenient and easy to get on the mountain.

Creekside offers free underground parking and all the usual rental/repair facilities you'd expect, as well as a few options for food and snacks.
By Kevin Favro , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points