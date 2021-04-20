Creekside Gondola
Lake Placid Rd, Whistler, BC V0N 1B2, Canada
The Convenience of CreeksideWe drove up to Whistler from Vancouver early in the morning and instead of making our way into the Village and dealing with the crowds and parking, we pulled into Creekside Village instead. One of the three main Gondolas in the Whistler/Blackcomb area operate from Creekside and we found it convenient and easy to get on the mountain.
Creekside offers free underground parking and all the usual rental/repair facilities you'd expect, as well as a few options for food and snacks.