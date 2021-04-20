Gaia Retreat & Spa
933 Fernleigh Rd, Brooklet NSW 2479, Australia
| +61 2 6687 1216
Photo courtesy of Gaia Retreat & Spa/Facebook
More info
Sat, Sun 8:30am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 5:30pm
Yoga Retreats: Gaia Retreat & Spa, AustraliaSinger Olivia Newton-John and three partners founded a 25-acre retreat in the hinterlands outside Byron Bay in 2005. You can participate in daily yoga sessions designed for all levels as well as tai chi, qi gong, and Pilates. Organic cooking classes and guided bush walks through the nearby Nightcap Range are a nice study break. For an additional cost, you can customize your stay with one-on-one lessons in yoga, guided meditation, and pranayama.
This story appeared in the January-February, 2012 issue.