Freitag's Iconic Shipping Container Store

It seems like every other person in Zurich—at least among the label-conscious, under 40-set—has a Freitag, the cult messenger bags made from old truck tarps, with no two alike. While brothers Markus and Daniel Freitag started their brand back in 1993, their flagship Zurich store only opened in 2006. The wait was worth it: the coolest shop in the city consists of 19 stacked shipping containers with a rooftop for a birds-eye view of the industrial neighborhood below.