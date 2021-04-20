Where are you going?
Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace

Budapest, Széchenyi István tér 5-6, 1051 Hungary
Website
| +36 1 268 6000
Living in Luxury at Budapest's Four Seasons Gresham Palace
Living in Luxury at Budapest's Four Seasons Gresham Palace

Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace

It’s hard to say what’s most appealing about the ultraluxurious Four Seasons Gresham Palace, a stately Art Nouveau hotel on the banks of the Danube. Perhaps it’s the central location, on the Pest side of the iconic Chain Bridge, or the swank accommodations, which range from lovely river-racing rooms with marble bathrooms and deep soaking tubs to sumptuous suites, the largest of which measures 1,464 square feet and features a dining room with crystal stemware and private butler service. With its top-floor infinity pool and picture windows overlooking the city, the spa alone makes a stay worthwhile—a coup in a city known for its thermal bath complexes—but for many travelers, it’s the hearty dishes served at Kollázs Brasserie & Bar (rotisserie lamb shoulder with eggplant and olives; octopus and scallops with potato paprikash) that seal the deal.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

Andrew Richdale
AFAR Contributor
about 6 years ago

Living in Luxury at Budapest's Four Seasons Gresham Palace

Director Paul Feig lived in the Four Seasons Gresham Palace while he was in Budapest. "It's one of my favorite hotels ever, with fantastic service and a convenient location in District V," he says. "I loved the bar downstairs, where you'll find a piano player, an art nouveau design, and one of the best martinis I've ever had." This appeared in the May 2015 issue.
Cheryl Howard
almost 7 years ago

Step Back In Time At The Four Seasons

Enter the lobby of the Four Seasons in Budapest and get a glimpse of the past. Built in 1906, this heritage building has been restored to perfection ... If you can't afford to stay here, eat at the restaurant or have brunch there while looking out at the Danube and Chain Bridge.
Susie Wellendorf
almost 7 years ago

Margaritas in Budapest?

We knew it might be risky to order margaritas in Budapest, but we threw caution to the wind and took a chance with Daniel's creation at the bar of the Four Seasons Gresham Palace. As he promised, his margaritas were top-notch, matched equally by his friendly smile and service. The Gresham Palace is worth a peek, drink or stay, depending on how much time you have in Budapest. When you're there, pick up some historical information on the hotel from the front desk to learn more about its storied past.

