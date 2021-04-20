Where are you going?
Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve

Southeast 23rd Terrace
Website
| +1 239-549-4606
Hike Along the Caloosahatchee and Explore Native Florida Wilderness Cape Coral Florida United States

The Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve in Cape Coral, Florida is a 4,500-ft. walking trail through mangroves, marshes, and lush greenery. There is a nature center at the trailhead. Kayak rentals are available for exploring the mangrove tunnels by water. Fishing is permitted off the observation deck on the Caloosahatchee River.

You'll see plenty of wildlife, including owls, birds, butterflies, fish, and maybe even an alligator or two.

Be sure to check out the nature center and picnic areas for a full day of wild activity. Make sure to bring a camera—there are lots of photo ops!

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

