Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve
Southeast 23rd Terrace
| +1 239-549-4606
Photo by Lee Cannon
Hike Along the Caloosahatchee and Explore Native Florida WildernessThe Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve in Cape Coral, Florida is a 4,500-ft. walking trail through mangroves, marshes, and lush greenery. There is a nature center at the trailhead. Kayak rentals are available for exploring the mangrove tunnels by water. Fishing is permitted off the observation deck on the Caloosahatchee River.
You'll see plenty of wildlife, including owls, birds, butterflies, fish, and maybe even an alligator or two.
Be sure to check out the nature center and picnic areas for a full day of wild activity. Make sure to bring a camera—there are lots of photo ops!