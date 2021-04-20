Fort Lauderdale Air Tours
1525 NW 56th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, USA
| +1 954-399-0049
Photo courtesy of Fort Lauderdale Air Tours
More info
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 4pm
Soar through South Florida aboard a Beautiful BiplaneFort Lauderdale Air Tours conduct scenic and adventurous flights over Fort Lauderdale beaches, and the spectacular Florida Everglades.
The plane departs from Pompano Beach and soars over the ocean and along the beach, providing views of the beautiful Atlantic blue waters, the South Florida coastline, and the Everglades.
Other tours include views of Palm Beach, Broward, Dade, and Monroe County, viewing historic mansions, cruise ships, and gorgeous skylines. For those looking for a romantic flight, special sunset tours can be customized per couple.
For adventure seekers, sign up for a Discovery Flight. You'll learn to fly the plane with help from an FAA-certified flight instructor on half-hour or one-hour flights.
Air tours run between 20 minutes and one hour based on flight package.