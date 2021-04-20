Where are you going?
Fort Lauderdale Air Tours

1525 NW 56th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, USA
| +1 954-399-0049
Soar through South Florida aboard a Beautiful Biplane Fort Lauderdale Florida United States

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 4pm

Soar through South Florida aboard a Beautiful Biplane

Fort Lauderdale Air Tours conduct scenic and adventurous flights over Fort Lauderdale beaches, and the spectacular Florida Everglades.

The plane departs from Pompano Beach and soars over the ocean and along the beach, providing views of the beautiful Atlantic blue waters, the South Florida coastline, and the Everglades.

Other tours include views of Palm Beach, Broward, Dade, and Monroe County, viewing historic mansions, cruise ships, and gorgeous skylines. For those looking for a romantic flight, special sunset tours can be customized per couple.

For adventure seekers, sign up for a Discovery Flight. You'll learn to fly the plane with help from an FAA-certified flight instructor on half-hour or one-hour flights.

Air tours run between 20 minutes and one hour based on flight package.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

