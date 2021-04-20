Where are you going?
Food truck round-up

119 E Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Website
| +1 520-955-9826
Fusion Food Trucks Arrive in the Desert: Delicious! Tucson Arizona United States

More info

Thur - Sun 12pm - 8pm

Mexican-Korean fusion has arrived in the desert! Every few weeks, all the food trucks in Tucson converge in different neighborhoods for a 'food truck roundup' fiesta, and now, Mafooco (the Mexican Asian Food Company) is among them. Folks in Arizona no longer have to trek across the Sonora and Mojave deserts to Los Angeles for such delicious hybrids as kalbi (Korean short-rib) tacos, and kimchi (Korean sauerkraut with a kick of chili) quesadillas! It's Mexican 'Seoul-food' in the desert!

By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

