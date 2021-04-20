Food truck round-up

Fusion Food Trucks Arrive in the Desert: Delicious!
Mexican-Korean fusion has arrived in the desert! Every few weeks, all the food trucks in Tucson converge in different neighborhoods for a 'food truck roundup' fiesta, and now, Mafooco (the Mexican Asian Food Company) is among them. Folks in Arizona
no longer have to trek across the Sonora and Mojave deserts to Los Angeles
for such delicious hybrids as kalbi
(Korean short-rib) tacos, and kimchi
(Korean sauerkraut with a kick of chili) quesadillas! It's Mexican 'Seoul-food' in the desert!