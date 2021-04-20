Where are you going?
Focaccia e Dintorni

56r, Via di Canneto Il Curto, 54, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
+39 010 247 2154
Focaccia (con pesto!) Genova Italy

Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm

Focaccia (con pesto!)

Turn down the little Via di Canneto, and you can't miss this focacceria on your left. The line will literally always be out the door, especially in the morning hours. But the wait is worth every minute (and the amazingly kind women working inside move fast!). While Focaccia e Dintorni makes a fantastic traditional focaccia alla Genovese, their extra-thin version smeared with pesto and dotted with oozy formaggio di crescenza is something else all together. Ask for a crispy edge piece (or un pezzo ben cotto in Italian)—the crunch is a great treat!
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

