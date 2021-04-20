Wall Flower Street
Just outside of Amsterdam
near the airport quietly sits the largest flower market in the world. Aalsmeer Flower Auction (otherwise known as FloraHolland) is the Wall Street of Flowers where everyday 20 million flowers and plants follow a carefully choreographed dance through a gigantic distribution center and auction halls. And the best part - they allow visitors to come watch these flowers arrive from Kenya, speed through the facility, and end up in New York City
the same day. For a small entry fee of €5 - you can walk the catwalk of this enormous facility and be swept up in the movement below you. Make sure you go early in the morning to get the full effect. As I watched from above I realized everything was moving…even the catwalk vibrated. The place was in a constant state of motion everywhere you looked. And then you can't help but notice the smell wafting up to greet your nose. Bundles of roses, daisies, irises, lilies, and hydrangeas in containers were being wheeled around by trolley train below you. The auction and facility is the largest in the world and if you are looking for something totally unique to see in Amsterdam - then follow your nose to the flowers!