Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

1000 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
Website
| +1 404-498-8500
See Where Money Is Made Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 4pm

See Where Money Is Made

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta is one of 12 Fed branches in the country, and has a free fascinating museum inside. Open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum covers the development of American banks, the transition from bartering to standard currency, and counterfeit bills. You can even see money being printed and sorted.

You have to go through a metal detector and lock your things in luggage storage, but photos aren't allowed anyways. Grab a free bag of shredded money before you go.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points