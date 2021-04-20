Where are you going?
Farm Burger

3365 Piedmont Road Northeast
Website
| +1 404-816-0603
Farm to Table Burgers and Beer Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

Farm to Table Burgers and Beer

Farm Burger is not just another trend in burger chains, but a restaurant with a conscience. Where your meat comes from matters, so you can be sure that what you order at Farm Burger will be grass fed, dry aged, and ground fresh. They work with local farmers directly to bring diners the best ingredients around. Choose from their selections, like the Farm Burger itself, or build your own, all on Holeman and Finch buns. The sides are equally fantastic from gouda grits to slow cooked greens and of course, the hand cut fries. Also choose from adult milkshakes and local craft beers on draft and in cans.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

