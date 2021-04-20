Where are you going?
Fallen Angel

Coripata, Cusco, Peru
Cherubs hang from the ceiling and flying pigs decorate the bar. Aquarium bathtubs covered in glass are the tables and funky, modern art with Christian themes decorate the walls. Behind the bar a disco ball glitters the rows of liquor bottles and the bartender. The food is modern and classic: cuy and alpaca along a long list of beef tenderloin specialities.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

esme travels
almost 7 years ago

A Drink at Bizarre Fallen Angel

Top off your evening in Cusco with a pisco sour at Fallen Angel, just across the street from the Hotel Monastero in the chic San Blas Neighborhood. The edgy decor is downright trippy.

