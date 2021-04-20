Fallen Angel
Coripata, Cusco, Peru
Possibly the Coolest Restaurant in PeruCherubs hang from the ceiling and flying pigs decorate the bar. Aquarium bathtubs covered in glass are the tables and funky, modern art with Christian themes decorate the walls. Behind the bar a disco ball glitters the rows of liquor bottles and the bartender. The food is modern and classic: cuy and alpaca along a long list of beef tenderloin specialities.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
A Drink at Bizarre Fallen Angel
Top off your evening in Cusco with a pisco sour at Fallen Angel, just across the street from the Hotel Monastero in the chic San Blas Neighborhood. The edgy decor is downright trippy.
Incredible Trip to Peru: http://bit.ly/11IZdBX
Incredible Trip to Peru: http://bit.ly/11IZdBX