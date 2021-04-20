Estado Puro, Plaza del Ángel, 9
2 Calle San Sebastián
| +34 917 79 30 36
Sun - Sat 12pm - 12am
Avant-garde Tapas from a Michelin-Starred ChefRenowned chef Paco Roncero re-interprets everyday Spanish food without crossing the line into pretentiousness at Estado Puro; here, flavor matters more than presentation and dishes are perfectly portioned.
Patatas bravas, fried potatoes spiked with red pepper, is perhaps the most typical bar snack in Spain however Estado Puro has successfully re-interpreted the ubiquitous dish. Using hollowed, roasted baby-potatoes filled with spicy sauce it's a subtly new take on a Spanish classic. If you're staying for a snack or meal try the chipirones, cod-fritters, and creative mojitos too.
The restaurant is also uniquely designed. Under the glass-topped bar you'll notice endless rows of tiny flamenco dancer dolls while above you'll see undulating rows of peinetas—the traditional decorative comb used by Spanish women to hold their flowing mantillas, veils, in place.
In Madrid the dinner begins late, so if you eat before nine in the evening you'll feel as if you have the place to yourself. There are also two Estado Puro restaurants; one across from The Prado and another around the corner from the Plaza Santa Ana (one of Madrid's liveliest squares at night).