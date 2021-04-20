Swami's State Beach 1298 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024, USA

Swami's Beach- surfing destination in CA Swami's Beach, off hwy 101 in Encinitas, has some of the best surfing in the nation, especially during the winter months. Due to the competition for the waves, mostly expert surfers and locals are found in these waters.



In this photo- Swami's beach is actually the furthest point on the beach. So called "Swami's" because of the Self Realization Fellowship Center located on the cliffs above.



Even if you don't surf, this part of the CA coastline is gorgeous. After enjoying the beach, you can head down the road to have lunch or dinner at one of the many restaurants that line hwy 101.