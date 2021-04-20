Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Swami's State Beach

1298 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024, USA
Website
Swami's Beach- surfing destination in CA Encinitas California United States

Swami's Beach- surfing destination in CA

Swami's Beach, off hwy 101 in Encinitas, has some of the best surfing in the nation, especially during the winter months. Due to the competition for the waves, mostly expert surfers and locals are found in these waters.

In this photo- Swami's beach is actually the furthest point on the beach. So called "Swami's" because of the Self Realization Fellowship Center located on the cliffs above.

Even if you don't surf, this part of the CA coastline is gorgeous. After enjoying the beach, you can head down the road to have lunch or dinner at one of the many restaurants that line hwy 101.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points