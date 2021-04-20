Enchanted Rock State Park
16710 Ranch Rd 965, Fredericksburg, TX 78624, USA
Enchanted Rock State Natural AreaEnchanted Rock State Natural Area is truly a mystical place, filled with Native American folklore. The Tonkawa people who inhabited the area in the 16th century thought it was special because they thought they saw ghost fires flickering at the top of the pink granite dome and heard creaking and groaning that they couldn't explain. (Modern geologists attribute the noise to the rock's contraction at night after being heated by the daytime sun, and the ghost flames may have been the reflection of the moon on rainwater trapped in depressions in the granite.) If you're a geology buff, then the place will be really cool because this batholith (a huge igneous rock mass that is the result of magma pushing into earth's crust and cooling underground) was formed some 6 million years ago. The hiking, camping, and cycling around this area are spectacular, especially in cooler months.
A Secret Cave
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is a Texas treasure. A getaway for Texans from all over the state, this Hill Country gem is a destination to camp, hike, rock climb, stargaze, and enjoy the peace and solitude that comes from getting away from the city lights and out into nature. The colossal 425 foot tall dome sits regally in the park and is actually the largest pink granite isolated rock hill in the United States. Bring your flashlight and wear some good shoes if you want to give a go at spelunking here in the small talus cave.
A Magical Rock
A pink dome of granite, Enchanted Rock begs to be climbed. Hikers, backpackers, birders, families and their dogs, stargazers, slackers, and scouts—every Texan, in fact, hankers to clamber up the Rock. Most popular is the mile-long Summit Trail, which takes the intrepid uphill for 450 feet; a short hike, much of it freeform over the base of the rock, it nevertheless taxes the lungs. Hikers can catch their breath up top to sigh over jaw-dropping Hill Country views. For a longer ramble, take the 4-mile Loop Trail, which encircles the rock. Come early to beat the crowds and the heat, but leave time for contemplation: considered sacred by the Comanche Indians, the rock has a meditative effect.
The Stars at E Rock
Referred to by locals as “E Rock,” Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is a haven for Texans. With its famous pink granite dome rock formation and plethora of hiking trails, this is the spot in Central Texas to escape from it all and connect with nature. It’s also one of the best spots in the region to stargaze—and a place where the Milky Way is visible. One of only two spots in Texas that has been designated as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association, Enchanted Rock is an ideal spot to set up a tent and get a glimpse of the night sky.