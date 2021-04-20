Enchanted Rock State Park 16710 Ranch Rd 965, Fredericksburg, TX 78624, USA

Photo by George Ostertag/agefotostock More info Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is truly a mystical place, filled with Native American folklore. The Tonkawa people who inhabited the area in the 16th century thought it was special because they thought they saw ghost fires flickering at the top of the pink granite dome and heard creaking and groaning that they couldn't explain. (Modern geologists attribute the noise to the rock's contraction at night after being heated by the daytime sun, and the ghost flames may have been the reflection of the moon on rainwater trapped in depressions in the granite.) If you're a geology buff, then the place will be really cool because this batholith (a huge igneous rock mass that is the result of magma pushing into earth's crust and cooling underground) was formed some 6 million years ago. The hiking, camping, and cycling around this area are spectacular, especially in cooler months.