Ellis St & 6th St, Augusta, GA 30901

blue horse on a balcony: unlikely art Augusta Georgia United States

A blue horse on a balcony? Why not..."Seattle Blue" is the name of this mosaic-covered-statue by artist Paul Pearman, located on a quirky corner in Augusta, GA, a riverside city of underrated architectural history...

This brick building was built at the end of the 19th century as a butcher shop, with the family residence upstairs; located on the SE corner of 6th and Ellis St., just a few blocks from the Riverwalk.

(For more information about the artist: www.mosaicbuckles.com)
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

