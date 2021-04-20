Elevation Place
700 Railway Ave #100, Canmore, AB T1W 1P4, Canada
| +1 403-678-8920
Sat, Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 10pm
A True Community CenterThe Elevation Place is a truly unique space in downtown Canmore that really feels like the towns central meeting place. It features an indoor rock climbing wall, the town library, a gym, an enormous aquatic center, a cafe and event/meeting space.
We spent our afternoon in the aquatic center with our kids. One side has your standard Olympic size lap pool, but the other side is a water playground with slides, a 25 seater jacuzzi, lazy river and water towers. Lots of fun for an affordable place, and the perfect place to spend a rainy afternoon with small children.