Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Elevation Place

700 Railway Ave #100, Canmore, AB T1W 1P4, Canada
Website
| +1 403-678-8920
A True Community Center Canmore Canada

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 10pm

A True Community Center

The Elevation Place is a truly unique space in downtown Canmore that really feels like the towns central meeting place. It features an indoor rock climbing wall, the town library, a gym, an enormous aquatic center, a cafe and event/meeting space.

We spent our afternoon in the aquatic center with our kids. One side has your standard Olympic size lap pool, but the other side is a water playground with slides, a 25 seater jacuzzi, lazy river and water towers. Lots of fun for an affordable place, and the perfect place to spend a rainy afternoon with small children.
By Kevin Favro , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points