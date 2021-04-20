History & A Hike at Echo Mountain

The strenuous three-mile hike up switchbacks to Echo Mountain is a wormhole to another time. At the top, the rusted remains of the “Stairway to the Sky” Railroad line the trail and are scattered with pinecones the size of your head. Wooden sign posts mark where a dance hall and tennis court once stood and placards give a history lesson about the once vibrant “White City” Victorian hotel that housed 70 rooms, a bowling alley, a billiard room, dining room and barber shop before burning down in 1900. Walk across the foundation and imagine the fabulous life once lived by those vacationing here. A mounted metal megaphone stands on the other side that was once used to communicate to others on the mountain. Give it a shout to hear your voice echo across the canyon and you might just get a reply.