EAT New Orleans

900 Dumaine St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Website
| +1 504-522-7222
Sat, Sun 9am - 2pm
Tue - Fri 11am - 2pm
Tue - Sat 5:30pm - 10pm

Farm-to-Table Fare at EAT New Orleans

Here, you'll enjoy authentic Creole and Cajun cuisine made with fresh, local ingredients. Everything on the menu is made from scratch except for the French bread, and even that has a local twist, as the restaurant grills it to give it a nice crunch. Favorite menu items include Crawfish Boullettes, fried catfish, chicken and dumplings, cochon with mustard greens, and butterbeans with shrimp. Don't leave without sampling the homemade desserts and gelato. Delish.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

Andrew Edwards
over 6 years ago

Best Pankcakes Ever!

Everyone knows New Orleans as a music city but it is also a food city. After searching for some good breakfast places in the French Quarter area, I came across Eat. The wait for a table was almost an hour but I saw really great reviews on this place. Well I waited and got my chance to see if this place was really worth the wait. I was not disappointed. Everything was really good...but the pancakes, OMG the pancakes are Amazing! They crush Teddy Grahams and regular graham crackers into the mix. I don't know who told them to do this but whoever they are, they are brilliant!

