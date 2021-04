EAT New Orleans

Everyone knows New Orleans as a music city but it is also a food city. After searching for some good breakfast places in the French Quarter area, I came across Eat. The wait for a table was almost an hour but I saw really great reviews on this place. Well I waited and got my chance to see if this place was really worth the wait. I was not disappointed. Everything was really good...but the pancakes, OMG the pancakes are Amazing! They crush Teddy Grahams and regular graham crackers into the mix. I don't know who told them to do this but whoever they are, they are brilliant!