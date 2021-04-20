EAT New Orleans 900 Dumaine St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA

More info Sat, Sun 9am - 2pm Tue - Fri 11am - 2pm Tue - Sat 5:30pm - 10pm

Farm-to-Table Fare at EAT New Orleans Here, you'll enjoy authentic Creole and Cajun cuisine made with fresh, local ingredients. Everything on the menu is made from scratch except for the French bread, and even that has a local twist, as the restaurant grills it to give it a nice crunch. Favorite menu items include Crawfish Boullettes, fried catfish, chicken and dumplings, cochon with mustard greens, and butterbeans with shrimp. Don't leave without sampling the homemade desserts and gelato. Delish.