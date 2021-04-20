Where are you going?
Dwelling

626 St Helens Ave
Website
Shabby-Chic and Sweet Tacoma Washington United States

Shabby-Chic and Sweet

Seattleites can admittedly get a little snooty about the shopping in Tacoma, but Dwelling is a home-goods boutique as cute as any you’d find in Seattle. You’ll find Kobo luxury candles, Tokyomilk fragrance and bath products, plus a charming assortment of shabby-chic decor, pretty glassware, French ceramic dishware, letterpress notecards, and gift wrap and party supplies. If the extremely girly inventory doesn’t turn off the guys, the intensely aromatic melange of scented products probably will — so set your fellas up with a hearty deli sandwich next door at Stink and browse to your heart’s content.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

