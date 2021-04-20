Dukes Bar 35 Saint James's Place

Photo courtesy of Dukes More info Sun 4pm - 10:30pm Mon - Sat 2pm - 11pm

Dukes Bar You can only drink two martinis at the hotel bar at Dukes Hotel in Mayfair. The bartenders won’t serve you any more—that’s how potent they are. This is the place to come in London if you secretly wish you were a member of a gentlemen’s club, and if you want a martini made with all the fanfare—the drinks trolley brought to your table, the bottle, straight from the freezer, shaken as you sit and watch. There are cheaper places to drink, that’s for sure, but do they have green leather armchairs and white-jacketed bartenders and portraits of distinguished 19th-century gentlemen looking at you approvingly from the walls? There's also a cognac and cigar garden.