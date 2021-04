"A dry martini," Bond said. "One. In a deep champagne goblet." ( Ian Fleming, Casino Royale.) You’ve dressed well for a night out, as you should. Your pilgrimage to Ian Fleming’s favorite drinking spot and inspiration for Mr. Bond’s “spiritual” life leads you to Dukes Bar in Mayfair. The bar is clubby and intimate, perfect for a rainy London evening. You choose an oversized chair in the corner and settle in. The handsome, Italian bartender in a white jacket rolls the mixing trolley to your seat and kindly asks about your preferences… but how to choose from the glorious array of chilled spirits and bespoke blends? A martini, of course…you’re a Bond fan after all. A swirl of vermouth, a healthy pour of gin and vodka, a sweep of lemon around the glass and you have the world’s best (and most powerful) martini. You sit back and congratulate yourself on the successful first step of your all-things-Bond journey. Note: If you plan on having more than two, plan on spending the night upstairs at Duke's Hotel. Bring your credit card.