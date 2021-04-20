Where are you going?
Duke of Germany

3816 Chiquita Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33914, USA
The Duke of Germany in Cape Cora, Florida, is a family-owned eatery, serving traditional German cuisine and beer.

Start your meal off with the potato pancakes and applesauce. The portions are big, so save room for the currywurst and wienerschnitzel, two popular entrées. Both dishes come with mashed potatoes and gravy. The restaurant has weekly specials, including discounts on entrees and drinks.

The indoor decor is playful and cute, living up to the family's German roots.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

