Duke of Germany
3816 Chiquita Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33914, USA
A Taste of Germany in Warm, Sunny FloridaThe Duke of Germany in Cape Cora, Florida, is a family-owned eatery, serving traditional German cuisine and beer.
Start your meal off with the potato pancakes and applesauce. The portions are big, so save room for the currywurst and wienerschnitzel, two popular entrées. Both dishes come with mashed potatoes and gravy. The restaurant has weekly specials, including discounts on entrees and drinks.
The indoor decor is playful and cute, living up to the family's German roots.