Dongdaemun Market
Euljiro 6(yuk)-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
| +82 32-1344-4888
Mon - Thur 6:45am - 3:15am
Fri 6:45am - 12am
mobile fruit market near The East GateDongdaemun, the old East Gate of Seoul, has been the site of a market for generations. Today, the double-roofed stone arch no longer marks entry into the city, but the capital's residents still come here to haggle over everything from shoes to plumbing supplies and electronics. Food is not left out of the equation; although large produce markets are not found immediately by the gate, roving merchants wheel seasonal fruit in and around the incessant traffic.
As evening rush hour neared, this particular cart was almost empty of its offerings, and the vendor seemed ready for the day to end...
To get there by subway: Line 2, exit Dongdaemun Stadium Station, or Line 1 or 4, exit Dongdaemun Station.