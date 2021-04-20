Dickey Farms
3440 Musella Rd, Musella, GA 31066, USA
+1 478-836-4362
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
Peaches, Peaches, PeachesThere were peach jams and jellies, peach/fig preserves, peach salsa, peach hand pies, peach ice cream, peach slushies, and peaches by the peck or the bag. There were peaches rolling along a conveyor belt and boxes of peaches being loaded into a truck bound for Boston. White rockers sat on the long, wide shaded veranda of the Dickey Farms packinghouse and sales pavilion. Huge ceiling fans provided a breeze as we sat in a rocker and enjoyed a just-picked, juicy, ripe Georgia Peach.
Started in 1897, Dickey Farms is located 45 minutes west of Macon,GA on Old Hwy 341 in the small “blink and you’ll miss it” town of Musella. The white, clapboard packing house is the oldest continuously operating packinghouse in Georgia, built in 1936. The farm maintains 110,000 peach trees in orchards sprinkled over a 20-mile area. They raise a multitude of different peach varieties which ripen at different points in the season. From mid-May to Mid-August, you are pretty much guaranteed a ripe peach on the porch at Dickey Farms.
The third-generation peach grower, Mr. Robert L. Dickey greeted visitors to the veranda which overlooked the sorting and packing area.Workers sat on stools in the shade inspecting peaches while the mechanical part of the system sorted for size and delivered uniform peaches to workers who boxed them up for shipping. Mr. Dickey was clearly proud of his peaches and was particularly fond of the peach fritters available for sale. Try one!