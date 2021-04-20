Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Diablo Lake

Diablo Lake, Washington 98283, USA
Diablo Lake in the North Cascades Rockport Washington United States

Diablo Lake in the North Cascades

In the summer, take at least a couple of days to drive the North Cascades Loop — four hundred miles of alpine splendor just to the northeast of Seattle, just south of the Canadian border. At Diablo Lake, pull off the highway and check out the view; glacially-ground rock 'flour' suspended in the water gives the lake its jade color. There are limitless hiking opportunities in these mountains, but if your time and/or mobility is limited, this is one of the most beautiful drives in the country.

(www.cascadeloop.com)
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30