Diablo Lake
Diablo Lake, Washington 98283, USA
Diablo Lake in the North CascadesIn the summer, take at least a couple of days to drive the North Cascades Loop — four hundred miles of alpine splendor just to the northeast of Seattle, just south of the Canadian border. At Diablo Lake, pull off the highway and check out the view; glacially-ground rock 'flour' suspended in the water gives the lake its jade color. There are limitless hiking opportunities in these mountains, but if your time and/or mobility is limited, this is one of the most beautiful drives in the country.
(www.cascadeloop.com)