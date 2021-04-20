Der Biergarten
300 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
| +1 404-521-2728
Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon 5pm - 9pm
Tue - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri 5pm - 12am
Sat 12pm - 12am
Oktoberfest on Marietta StreetA short walk from Atlanta's top attractions and sporting venues, Der Biergarten has made a name for itself by bringing Bavaria to the South. German natives opened the restaurant just in time for Oktoberfest in 2010 and have kept up the festivities since then.
The restaurant has a fine-dining section as well as more casual beer garden tables. Enjoy the foosball, shuffleboard, and flat-screen TVs that broadcast sporting events. On the menu, you'll find traditional fare such as bratwurst, spaetzle, schnitzel, and goulash. And then, of course, there's the beer: A selection of German brews, including Paulaner, Warsteiner, and Spaten, is flown in from the motherland. If you can't make it to Munich, Der Biergarten is a close second.