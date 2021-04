Oktoberfest on Marietta Street

A short walk from Atlanta 's top attractions and sporting venues, Der Biergarten has made a name for itself by bringing Bavaria to the South. German natives opened the restaurant just in time for Oktoberfest in 2010 and have kept up the festivities since then.The restaurant has a fine-dining section as well as more casual beer garden tables. Enjoy the foosball, shuffleboard, and flat-screen TVs that broadcast sporting events. On the menu, you'll find traditional fare such as bratwurst, spaetzle, schnitzel, and goulash. And then, of course, there's the beer: A selection of German brews, including Paulaner, Warsteiner, and Spaten, is flown in from the motherland. If you can't make it to Munich, Der Biergarten is a close second.