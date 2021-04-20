Denver Riverside Cemetery

Denver’s Pioneer Cemetery

Founded by the Riverside Cemetery Association without a written agreement on water rights or an endowment, Riverside is Denver’s oldest operating cemetery and was designated a National Historic District in 1994.



The statuary at Riverside celebrates 138 years of Colorado history; unique sculptures in granite, marble, limestone and bronze stand as the guardians of Riverside’s history. Among the collection of irreplaceable funerary art is a rare zinc exact likeness soldier monument, part of the largest known collection of zinc monuments in North American.



Riverside is a reflection of the cultural diversity of the early settlers and the final resting place of many of Colorado’s most notable citizens including: Clara Brown, Augusta Tabor, Miguel Otero, Barney & Julia Ford, Cpt. Silas Soule, and Gov. John Evans, as well as 1,200 Civil War veterans, including three Medal of Honor recipients.



The Riverside Revival continues planting a sustainable landscape while preserving the monuments, history and heritage of Riverside. Community collaboration at its best, the Riverside Revival is crucial to ensuring that Riverside is preserved for future generations.

