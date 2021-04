Denver Riverside Cemetery

Hidden Beauty

The historic Riverside Cemetery sits just outside the downtown area and although it is now surrounded by railroad tracks and refineries, it is one of the most beautiful, and hidden, places in the entire city. Many of the state's most prominent figures are buried here, as are soldiers from the Civil War. The grave markers are stunning, with stone angels guarding over all who sleep here. Be sure to look out for the Lester Drake Cabin. And if you happen to be in Denver for Halloween, go on an evening guided tour and celebrate the night with the spirits.