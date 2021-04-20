Where are you going?
Deer Park Monastery

2499 Melru Lane
Website
| +1 760-291-1003
Famous Buddhist retreat in Escondido Escondido California United States

More info

Sun 8am - 5pm

Famous Buddhist retreat in Escondido

Deer Park Monastery is tucked away in the hills of Escondido and is based on the Buddhist traditions of the famous Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk, Thich Nhat Hanh. It is a sister monastery to Plum Village in France, where Thich Nhat Hanh resides.

The monastery accepts visitors and has a variety of events, such as community work days, where you can come and donate physical time. There are different types of retreats, you can come for either a day or up to several weeks.

Tip: Check the website to see when there are special events.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

