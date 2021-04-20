Deer Park Monastery
2499 Melru Lane
| +1 760-291-1003
Sun 8am - 5pm
Famous Buddhist retreat in EscondidoDeer Park Monastery is tucked away in the hills of Escondido and is based on the Buddhist traditions of the famous Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk, Thich Nhat Hanh. It is a sister monastery to Plum Village in France, where Thich Nhat Hanh resides.
The monastery accepts visitors and has a variety of events, such as community work days, where you can come and donate physical time. There are different types of retreats, you can come for either a day or up to several weeks.
Tip: Check the website to see when there are special events.