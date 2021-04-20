Day's Ice Cream, Pitman Ave.,
48 Pitman Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756, USA
| +1 732-614-6245
Sun - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm
Summer Treats at a Victorian Ice Cream ParlorEveryone seems to be traveling to the Jersey Shore to help it get back on its feet.
I have a suggestion that you will enjoy and savor - Day's Ice Cream in Ocean Grove,
Ocean Grove is a unique Victorian jewel of a town located just south of Asbury Park in Monmouth County.
There is the huge wooden Auditorium surrounded by the tiny tents. Many programs and events are offered for your entertainment. There are beautiful beaches. Ocean Grove offers a large choice of hotels and B&B's. The serene Main Street has its little boutiques making it fun to shop there. There are a great many cafes and eateries.
One of my favorite eateries is Day's Ice Cream - an old fashioned Victorian ice cream parlor that has been in business since 1876. Day's is open from May until October and I love to sit on the big, old fashioned porch and enjoy a dish of their ice cream. I'm not alone in finding this famous ice cream parlor to be #1. The ice cream is delicious and the atmosphere is wonderful.
Day's has just opened at a second location. They are now on the boardwalk in near-by Asbury Park.
Want excellent ice cream? Don't mind the long lines on summer nights. The line moves fairly quickly and the short wait IS worth it. Get to Day's Ice Cream.
