Visit Dandelion for Small Batch Chocolate in San Francisco

Dandelion Chocolate, one of the few small-batch bean-to-bar chocolate makers in the United States, has a different origin story than most candy companies. After selling their Internet company, Plaxo, in 2008 to Comcast, Dandelion founders Todd Masonis and Cameron Ring decided to turn their lives toward what they’d always been most passionate about: chocolate. They opened Dandelion’s doors in 2010 and from the beginning were dedicated to sourcing their own cacao beans and making chocolate with only two ingredients: cocoa beans and cane sugar. Choose from their three varieties—all of which are single-origin and 70% cacao—or visit the café within the factory to try a wide variety of chocolate treats (the hot chocolate is incredibly decadent and so worth it). Want to learn even more? Take a tour of their factory or sign up for one of their chocolate workshops. Keep an eye out for their kiosk opening in the Ferry Building. Dandelion Chocolate is open Mondays through Thursdays and Sundays from 10 am to 9 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 10 pm.